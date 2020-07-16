DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases are showing what he called a “significant uptick.” The governor has spent months urging people to wear masks in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and now he has issued an executive order that will go into effect on Friday which requires it.

The order for wearing a face mask applies to everyone in the state who is age 10 and older whenever they’re anywhere in public and indoors. People who have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face masks are exempt.

“The data is beginning to be alarming,” he said of the spike in new positive cases in recent days.

Announcing a statewide mask requirement for public indoor spaces (like stores & businesses) unless someone has a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask Joined by @MayorHancock @AuroraMayorMike & Dr. Rachel Herlihy WATCH: https://t.co/q4kgLsxH23 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 16, 2020

“Colorado’s response is dictated by cold, hard data and the data is beginning to be alarming. … The good news is there is time to act but we’re on the knife’s edge. … To the extent that there’s been a party the last week or two, the party has to end,” Polis said, referring to the fact that the time is now for Coloradans to return to more adherence to social distancing measures and behavior that prevents the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, Polis had taken to social media to use comic photos, infographics, and even obscene language to get his mask point across, and earlier this week said he was hoping he wouldn’t have to take this action. The order overrides all the decisions by local governments which were opting out of their county’s health department orders. More than half of all states in the country already have some type of mask-wearing mandate.

The following is a look at the week-by-week COVID-19 cases in the state, per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

The number of hospitalizations is also starting to increase once again.

Also on Thursday, Polis announced he has issued a two week pause on issuing new variances of coronavirus restrictions to counties across the state as a further effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.