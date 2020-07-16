DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases are showing what he called a “significant uptick.” The governor has spent months urging people to wear masks in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and now he has issued an executive order that will go into effect on Friday which requires it.
The order for wearing a face mask applies to everyone in the state who is age 10 and older whenever they’re anywhere in public and indoors. People who have medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing face masks are exempt.
“The data is beginning to be alarming,” he said of the spike in new positive cases in recent days.
Announcing a statewide mask requirement for public indoor spaces (like stores & businesses) unless someone has a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask
Joined by @MayorHancock @AuroraMayorMike & Dr. Rachel Herlihy
WATCH: https://t.co/q4kgLsxH23
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 16, 2020
“Colorado’s response is dictated by cold, hard data and the data is beginning to be alarming. … The good news is there is time to act but we’re on the knife’s edge. … To the extent that there’s been a party the last week or two, the party has to end,” Polis said, referring to the fact that the time is now for Coloradans to return to more adherence to social distancing measures and behavior that prevents the spread of the virus.
In recent weeks, Polis had taken to social media to use comic photos, infographics, and even obscene language to get his mask point across, and earlier this week said he was hoping he wouldn’t have to take this action. The order overrides all the decisions by local governments which were opting out of their county’s health department orders. More than half of all states in the country already have some type of mask-wearing mandate.
The following is a look at the week-by-week COVID-19 cases in the state, per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
The number of hospitalizations is also starting to increase once again.
Also on Thursday, Polis announced he has issued a two week pause on issuing new variances of coronavirus restrictions to counties across the state as a further effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Yes Larry I agree
Emperor Polis and all the rest of the Left using fake science and not cold hard data. The tests are hugely flawed. He is hurting people period.
…”whenever they’re anywhere in public”, …”public indoor spaces”… this is why i ignore the media. this reporter has no idea they are telling us 2 polar opposite details of information in the same story. what a joke.
Watch Rocky Mountain Heist. We need to put a stop to this. Let’s band together.
This needs to stop. Please watch “rockie mountain heist ” on Vimeo. Maybe you will understand.
make sure to vote yourself a raise while you’re at it polis, while you destroy the citizens of colorado’s businesses based on faux science and fake cases. no amount of your over-acting can convince me that this is a serious threat. more testing means more cases yet falling hospitalizations and mortality dont make the editors cut.
polis is using fake science and has now joined the growing list of dictators whom have politicized this bad cold virus. the media in CO is so sychophantic its disgusting, they should just admit this is impeachment attempt 5.0…….NO MASK FOR ME……I am sure you will exempt all protesters and criminals though just like your brethren across the nation mr. gov.
Whether masks are mandated or not and whether it is in enforceable or not is not the point. Plain and simple it is a good idea. I for one have been wearing a mask since the beginning. I was able to purchase them for $6.00 each. Personally, my life and the lives of those I love is worth more to me than $6.00 and a bit of inconvenience. If the value of your life and those you love is worth less than that to you, please be my guest and don’t wear a mask. I’ll just look at it as population control. As someone once said, “You can’t fix stupid”.
Polis can mandate all he wants, it doesnt mean anything because its not legal, or enforceable by law.
Hes a tyrant.
We wont comply Polis so fine away who cares
Sweden did not change their economy by staying at home and having to wear a mask. Here in America we wrecked our economy by our elected dictators requiring everyone to stay home and wear a mask outdoors or shopping. How many have become unemployed with our elected dictators demands. We would have been out of this flu crisis if they had treated covid as flu which it is.
IDiOT!!!
Exactly Right Larry