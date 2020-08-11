(CBS4) — On Tuesday the Pac-12 announced it will not play football, or any other sports this fall, and will delay all athletic events until Jan. 1. The University of Colorado has 10 programs that compete in the fall season.
The winter sports that will be effected include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s tennis.
Men’s and women’s indoor track and men’s and women’s skiing do not begin competition until January.
RELATED: Postponing Football Could Impact All Other Sports At CU Boulder
“The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors reached the decision today that we felt was best for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” CU chancellor Phil DiStefano said via the university release.
“We know the postponement of competition is painful for our fans, alumni, donors and, most of all, our student-athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for the season under extremely difficult circumstances.”
The Pac-12 joins the Big 10, the Mountain West, and the Mid-American Conference as leagues that have cancelled fall sports.
RELATED: Ed McCaffrey Hopes His UNC Bears Football Team Will Be Able To Practice Again Sometime Soon