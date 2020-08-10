LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two men were critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in Lakewood late Sunday night. It happened in the 5400 block of 6th Avenue Frontage Road.
Attached release regarding the shooting in Lakewood this evening. pic.twitter.com/yJpahFRHyW
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 10, 2020
Police say a black SUV drove by an apartment building there and fired shots at people who were gathered inside one of the units. Between 10 and 15 people were inside in what authorities described as a party.
Several different people called 911 just before 11 p.m. about the crime.
So far there is no description of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Lakewood police.
Officials said they aren’t aware if there is a connection between this crime and an apparent drive by shooting in Denver that happened a few miles away earlier in the day.