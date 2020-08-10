DENVER (CBS4) – Nine people were hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting at a park in Denver on Sunday afternoon. People scattered when the shots were fired, including members of a family who were taking part in a family gathering at Byers & Pecos Park at the time of the shooting.
The park is located at West Byers Place and South Pecos Street, close to Alameda Avenue. Crime scene tape surrounded the park afterwards and plastic chairs could be seen knocked over at the family gathering spot.
The shots were fired just before 4:30 p.m. The victims were described as being a range of ages.
So far police haven’t released a description of the suspect or suspects.
“We’re going to be pulling out all the stops in gathering all the information we can find out in regard to what happened,” Denver police Technician Tyrone Campbell said.
Later on Sunday another drive-by shooting take place a few miles away. A group who was gathered at an apartment in Lakewood was targeted and two people were critically hurt. So far it’s not clear if the two shootings are connected.
“The bottom line is, from a Denver Police Department standpoint, from a community standpoint, this is unacceptable,” Campbell said.