DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council is considering a bill to let voters decide whether to repeal the city’s pit bull ban. The bill passed on first reading Monday night.

A second and final reading is planned on Aug. 17 before the measure can go to the Nov. 3 ballot. Councilwoman Debbie Ortega was the only member to vote against the bill.

“This is one that’s been through the courts and has been around for a long time,” said Ortega. “I’m just not supportive of putting it on the ballot.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the city council vote in February to repeal the city’s 30-year-old ban on pit bulls and other terrier dogs. The city council did not have the nine votes needed to overturn the veto.

“I concluded from the data I was looking at that it would pose an increased risk in Denver,” Hancock said of his first veto as mayor.

Councilman Chris Herndon introduced the proposal, which would require owners to register, micro-chip and vaccinate their dog. In addition, owners would need to pay an annual fee, with a limit of two pit bulls per home.

According to the ordinance, animal control officials can reevaluate these requirements after three years. If there are no violations, the city could allow pit bulls to be licensed like any other breed.

Hancock doubted the effectiveness of the proposed system in February, stating that only 20% of pets in Denver are currently licensed.

Aurora City Council is also considering a repeal of the city’s Restricted Breed Ordinance. Council members hosted a special meeting Monday night to hear public comment. The council could vote on the repeal at their next meeting on Aug. 17.