AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora is seeking feedback from the public about its restricted breed ordinance, which bans pit bulls.
The Aurora City Council will host a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, to receive public input. The City Council is considering whether to retain or repeal the ordinance, and whether a repeal should occur via City Council ordinance or public vote.
Given COVID-19 limitations for public gatherings, the meeting will take place virtually, with two ways for the public to participate: by submitting comments via email and/or by providing live comments via telephone during the Aug. 10 meeting.
You can provide live comments during the City Council meeting via telephone and must be in the call queue no later than 6:15 p.m. The number to call for the meeting (855-695-3475, then press *3 to reach operator) will be open for 30 minutes prior to the meeting, from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 for people to be placed in the queue for the meeting. All callers in the queue entered by 6:15 p.m. will have up to two minutes to share their opinion. Once the meeting starts at 6:15 p.m., no additional callers will be allowed into the queue.