FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University football players are throwing their support behind Coach Steve Addazio following an investigation into reported racism and verbal abuse. The players say those allegations are unfounded.
In a statement Friday evening, CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker said the allegations involve the university’s athletic administration and specifically named the football program. All football activities were then placed on a hiatus.
The allegations come on the heels of different allegations that athletic staff and coaches were not following coronavirus mitigation protocols. The allegations were brought to light in an article by the Coloradoan.
Rams football players released a joint statement on Saturday saying, in part, “The allegation of racism and verbal abuse by the current football staff and specifically Coach Addazio is patently untrue… The false allegations have been leveled by individuals not associated with our current football team.”
#CSUunited pic.twitter.com/xgriqAOXPO
— Patrick O'Brien (@oneandonlyPOB) August 8, 2020
Husch Blackwell, a law firm from Kansas City, Missouri, is leading the investigation.