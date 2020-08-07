FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University is pausing all football activities while it investigates allegations of racism and verbal abuse. In a statement Friday evening, CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker said the allegations involve the university’s athletic administration and specifically named the football program.

Football practices, workouts and team meetings are paused indefinitely while the university investigates the claims. Parker did not elaborate on what prompted the investigation, but said it was brought to his attention on Friday.

“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value,” said Parker. “Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our responsibility to make sure that all student-athletes feel welcomed and valued as members of an inclusive athletics community.”

This is not the first time CSU has responded to allegations of abuse within its athletic department. In 2018, former basketball coach Larry Eustachy was fired for harassment and verbal abuse.

In December, Colorado State University hired Steve Addazio to replace Mike Bobo as the university’s football coach. Addazio becomes the 23rd Rams football coach in the school’s history.

Joe Parker said he asked CSU President Joyce McConnell to expand an independent investigation she announced on Tuesday to include a comprehensive review of the athletic department and football program, including the allegations of racism and verbal abuse.

The initial investigation began following a story by the Coloradoan, detailing claims by football players and staff that the athletic administration was covering up the COVID-19 health threat.

“While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority,” said Parker. “We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”

President McConnell sent the following email to students, faculty and staff Friday night: