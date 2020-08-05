DENVER (CBS4) – It was a horrifying site in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Wednesday morning. Flames engulfed a home as neighbors watched helplessly and firefighters attempted to get it under control.

Denver Fire officials say it was a tough fire to fight and a deadly one.

“Those conditions would have been very difficult to survive,” said Capt. Greg Pixley.

When firefighters were finally able to get inside they made a terrible discovery. Two children and three adults did not survive.

Three managed to escape by jumping from an upper floor.

Brothers Moussa Diol and Abou say their brother, Djibril, and his wife and daughter were three of the five people who died. A GoFundMe page says their sister and nephew also passed away.

“I can’t really talk right now because I’m heartbroken, but all I can say is Djiby was a good person. He was supportive. He was a good brother of mine,” said Moussa.

They say Djiby came to the United States from Senegal to go to school and become an engineer. He cared and provided for his family and encouraged others to work hard to get an education like he did.

“Djiby was like a good person, a good worker, and a good Muslim. He respects all the people and help all the people,” said Abou.

Denver police and fire officials say they are investigating the fire as a possible arson. The Senegalese community came out en masse to the fire scene.

The Green Valley Ranch neighborhood gave them tents, water, and chairs to beat the summer heat while they wait to find out how such a tragedy could have befallen such an upstanding young family.

“Right now we have a lot of questions more than we have answers,” said family friend Papa Dia.