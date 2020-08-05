DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters found five bodies inside a northeast Denver home after they extinguished a fire that heavily damaged the residence before dawn Wednesday. A spokesman for the Denver Fire Department said the fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. at 5312 North Truckee Street. That home is in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Investigators with both DFD and the Denver Police Department, including the latter’s Homicide Unit, were at the scene at daybreak.
#DenverFireDepartment responded to 5312 N. Truckee & found a heavily involved fire. Unfortunately 5 fatalities were found in the home. Fire Investigators are working to determine cause with @DenverPolice.
A Press Conference is scheduled at 7am at that address @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/Vhsf2rzCWQ
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 5, 2020
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the fire department.