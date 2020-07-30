ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in solving what appears to be a deadly stabbing. On Tuesday, an adult male body was found in the South Platte River near 90th Avenue and Riverdale Road.
Detectives say the victim had been stabbed in the torso. The victim has been identified as Bruce Alan Heil, 64.
Heil was homeless and living in the area of 9000 block of Riverdale Road on the river bank.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
