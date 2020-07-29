DENVER (CBS4)– Denver School Board’s Tay Anderson was knocked to the ground during a protest outside a homeless camp cleanup on Wednesday. The cleanup is happening at Lincoln Park near the state Capitol.
Days after the City of Denver said Colorado State Patrol troopers were allowed to clear state property of the homeless camps, a joint team with the troopers, homeless advocates and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment cleaned out the camp at Lincoln Park.
Tay Anderson tells me he was hit by police. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/D1JBWczjEz
— Jacqueline Quynh (@jquynhreports) July 29, 2020
Gov. Jared Polis said last week he would like to see the homeless moved from around the state Capitol.
As word of the camp cleanup spread, activists and homeless advocates headed to the park. That’s when trouble started.
A group was being pushed out of the park, past the fence that had been set up. The crowd of homeless and protesters wanted to go back in. That’s when police were asked to intervene.
CBS4 witnessed Denver officers ask the crowd of as many as 30 to move. They refused.
During the pushing and shoving, Anderson got hurt. CBS4 talked to him as he left the scene holding his head and crying. A medic at the scene gave him an ice pack. He was seen getting into a private vehicle.
According to a tweet sent from his account, Anderson was admitted to the hospital. He tweeted that his “body hurts all over” but that he will “be okay.”
My body hurts all over … I will be okay! STILL I RISE pic.twitter.com/lZl7u25uqG
— Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) July 29, 2020
Anderson has taken a public activist stance in Denver, often participating in recent protests in downtown Denver calling for police reform and the renaming of Stapleton.
