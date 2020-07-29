DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol spearheaded a cleanup of a homeless camp near the state Capitol on Wednesday. The camp has been growing in Lincoln Park for months.

The cleanup is a joint operation between the Colorado State Patrol, Denver Homeless Outreach and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment due to “unsafe and unhealthy” conditions at the site.

People who have been living there are being offered bus rides to pre-existing shelters at the Denver Coliseum and the National Western Complex. There are plans to turn the Denver Coliseum parking lot into a designated homeless camping space – dubbed a “Safe Outdoor Space.”

During the cleanup in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, people living there began packing up suitcases and cars from the dozens of tents and makeshift living spaces.

Crews are sifting through the site, picking up trash and things like BBQ grills, lawn chairs and other furniture. Those things are placed in trucks for waste. Crews say personal belongings removed from the site will be stored for 60 days.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says among homeless camps already in place, there’s outbreaks of Hepatitis A and a bacterial infection that causes severe digestive issues, known as Shigellosis.

Fences have been set up around the area targeted for camp removal.

“The homeless outreach team as well as others have been down here for days trying to get them to move and letting them know that this camp is going to be moved. We’re trying to get everyone to move on voluntarily, some have chosen to stay, so unfortunately today is the deadline for them as far as moving out,” said Blake White with the Colorado State Patrol.

The cleanup is expected to take hours.

Officers from the Denver Police Department have surrounded a portion of the cleanup area in case the situation becomes unruly. They are not part of the cleanup effort but have been called in to keep the peace.

One man was placed in handcuffs and led away by officers on Wednesday morning. Witnesses told CBS4 that the man jumped on one of the garbage trucks that was carrying away debris from the camp. Aside from that one disruption, it was relatively peaceful during the cleanup.

In the past, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has told CBS4 that there are other entities involved in the homeless camps, not just those struggling, and that there are radical groups involved in the resistance to get help to those experiencing homeless.

“This is very intentional. Let’s not play games with the fact that we know there is an agenda behind this and they want to provoke the city, they want to provoke businesses, they want to provoke law enforcement,” said Hancock.

Hancock said there are enough beds for everyone experiencing homeless in Denver to get a safe place to sleep.

There are concerns from neighboring communities that the homeless will move there, like the growing camp near Morey Middle School. Residents there say the camps are filthy and there have been incidents of sexual assault and other crimes in the neighborhood since the camp materialized.

In addition to outbreaks of Hepatitis A and Shigellosis, there have also been cases of “Trench Fever” linked to the camps in Denver. The condition is most commonly diagnosed among people experiencing homelessness or living in conditions where good hygiene is difficult.