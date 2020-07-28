DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver has given historic designation to a mortuary once slated for demolition. The Howard Berkeley Park Chapel is now one of Denver’s 349 protected local landmarks.

Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval represents the district where the chapel is located and asked for the designation on behalf of the building’s owners.

“Preservation is about our history, our homes, and ultimately about who we are. This designation is a culmination of months of hard work and tough, honest conversations, and I’m so proud of this community,” Sandoval said in a news release.

The chapel was built in 1960. In the spring of 2019 the previous owners of the building applied to demolish it as part of redevelopment.

When city staff reviewed the the application, they ruled it had the potential for landmark designation.

Neighbors then asked to pause the demolition process, starting a conversation about the future of the site.

Eventually a deal was worked out that allowed the sale of the property to its currents who say they will preserve and adapt the building for a new use.

“This outcome is the perfect example of how promoting community dialogue can lead to mutually beneficial solutions for property owners and neighbors eager to save places important to the community,” said Laura E. Aldrete, executive director of Community Planning and Development in the same release.

“When we updated our demolition review process last year to provide more time for community discussion, this is exactly the kind of compromise we had in mind.”

The chapel is home to the Olinger Moore Howard Mortuary that has served thousands of Denver families.