DENVER (CBS4) – Another battle is brewing over a historic building in Denver. The owner of the Olinger Moore Howard-Berkeley Park Funeral Chapel wants to sell the property to make way for townhomes, but neighbors applied to get the building historic status against that owner’s wishes.
On Tuesday, the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission recommended preserving the building, which was built in 1960. It is located in the city’s Berkeley neighborhood at the intersection of Tennyson Street and 46th Avenue.
It will ultimately be up to the Denver City Council to make the final decision.
