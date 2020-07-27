TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Matthew Stephen Dieringer Sunday night in Centennial. Dieringer, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, is suspected of killing his roommate’s two dogs.
Dieringer was located at the Days Inn Motel on East Geddes Avenue after Teller County authorities received information and notified Arapahoe County. He was taken into custody and is being held by at the Arapahoe County Detention Center until his transfer to Teller County.
He faces two felony counts of animal abuse.
Teller County authorities asked for the public’s help in locating Dieringer on July 21st. He is believed to have beaten to death a 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog named “Suka,” and to have also killed and dismembered “Hayoka.”
No other details about the incident have been released.