TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of beating and dismembering two dogs. Matthew Stephen Dieringer, 30, of Pueblo is accused of killing two of his roommate’s dogs.
Dieringer is accused of beating the victim’s brown, 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog named Suka and killing and dismembering the victim’s other black dog named Hayoka. Investigators said a necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma.
Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area and has an active felony warrant for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 6 felony. Officers said Dieringer may have died his hair a darker color.
Police said if you see Dieringer, do not approach him; call law enforcement. Anyone with information about this case or Dieringer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.