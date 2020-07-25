AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 225 after a vehicle drove through protesters marching on the highway Saturday evening. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was nearby and heard the “pops.”
“People were running after a car ‘aggressively’ made its way toward protestors on I-225. I heard pops, which APD say came from a protestor. That protestor shot other protestors,” Thomas stated. “I watched as a woman who fell off the interstate was rushed to the hospital.”
“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition,” APD tweeted.
“Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound,” APD tweeted. “The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident. Any witnesses to the shooting are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.”
At about 7:40 p.m., Aurora police said both directions of the highway had reopened. They warned that protesters continued to block streets around the Aurora Medical Center — on Sable and Alameda.
What are they protesting now?
Still protesting the Elijah McClain death, allegedly, but that was a year ago.
They should hit them protesters. If you or I break the law wile driving you pay a big old fine. so why are the not arrested and paying the big old fines like everybody else Is our elected officials afraid of them. or the police now. If so vote them all out this Nov.
At least a few of the Aurora city council members who are among the most avowed socialist were voted in this last November, as was the mayor.
How does anyone have a First Amendment right to shut down major thoroughfares and interstate highways? Last time they locked Aurora PD officers in the District 1 building for 7 hours, and they could not respond to 911 calls. How is that guaranteed under the First Amendment? It’s false imprisonment.This needs to stop, but the mayors and the governor do nothing, yet they do not want the federal government to come to Denver metro area. If the elected officials were taking care of business, there would be no need for federal law enforcement to come here.