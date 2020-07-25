AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police said demonstrators pushed down a fence, threw fireworks and other objects at officers, and broke windows and started a fire at the courthouse Saturday night.
“There has been a fire started inside of an office in the courthouse,” police tweeted at 8:50 p.m. “Protestors need to leave the area immediately.”
“This has been declared an unlawful protest,” police tweeted.
UPDATE: The protestors are no longer peaceful as they are now throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers.
Just after 9 p.m., police announced he fire has been extinguished.
“It does not appear to have spread anywhere else inside of the building. Protestors needs to leave the area or are subject to arrest. You can safely exit the area to the south.”
Earlier on Saturday, protesters marched on Interstate 225, and at least one person was shot as a vehicle drove through the crowd blocking the highway.
“While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition,” APD tweeted.
“Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound,” APD tweeted. “The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident. Any witnesses to the shooting are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.”
As someone who has been a law-abiding citizen for 61 years, I am wondering if I and other normal Americans are just suckers. Apparently violence and intimidation are how you get your way in this country these days. If I blocked I-225 I would almost certainly be arrested. But these so-called “peaceful protestors” are allowed to do it over and over. And if I sprayed graffiti all over, broke windows, and started fires, I would certainly be arrested. But once again, these “peaceful protestors” (as the Leftist media continually describes them) are allowed free reign.
Perhaps it is time that those of us who pay the taxes and do the work that keep this country running start adopting the same tactics as these Antifa thugs who seem to always get their way.