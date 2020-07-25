AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police said demonstrators pushed down a fence, threw fireworks and other objects at officers, and broke windows and started a fire at the courthouse Saturday night.

“There has been a fire started inside of an office in the courthouse,” police tweeted at 8:50 p.m. “Protestors need to leave the area immediately.”

“This has been declared an unlawful protest,” police tweeted.

UPDATE: The protestors are no longer peaceful as they are now throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

Just after 9 p.m., police announced he fire has been extinguished.

“It does not appear to have spread anywhere else inside of the building. Protestors needs to leave the area or are subject to arrest. You can safely exit the area to the south.”

Earlier on Saturday, protesters marched on Interstate 225, and at least one person was shot as a vehicle drove through the crowd blocking the highway.