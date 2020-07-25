LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont family is mourning the death of a loved one in a tragic crash involving a dump truck. The crash happened Friday evening in Longmont.
Authorities say the truck hit a vehicle and then crashed into a home on 51st Street in Longmont.
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe page for the victim’s family. The fundraising page states the victim was a 17-year-old son of two local business owners.
The Skokan family owns the Black Cat Farm Table Bistro which was preparing for a farm dinner at the time of the crash. Friends say the teenager and his brother got in the car to look for their lost dog.
Details about the crash have not been released by authorities.
In April, Eric Skokan spoke with CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe about the struggles his business faced as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up. They used an delivery truck to get meals off the farm and into people’s homes.