BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The owners of Black Cat Organic Farm and two restaurants in Boulder have changed their business model in an effort to get people farm-fresh healthy food and to keep their business afloat.
“Most of the things we have on the truck come from the farm from this morning’s harvest,” farmer and chef Eric Skokan told CBS4 on Tuesday. The roving truck — nicknamed Mabel — can now be seen around Boulder County selling produce and meat, and it’s complete with bells just like an old ice cream truck.
“We dole out carrots and arugula instead of push up pops and ice cream sandwiches,” Skokan said.
When restaurants were ordered to shut down in-person dining last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, Skokan knew times would get tough for his restaurants Black Cat and Bramble & Hare, which are both located just off Pearl Street.
“When the restaurants shut, we laid off 30 employees,” Skokan said.
But by adding the grocery delivery truck to their operation, expanding their farm stand business and doing takeout service at the restaurants, they have been able to re-hire most of their employees.
Skokan said during Colorado’s stay-at-home order, Mabel has “taken off like wildfire.”
“Many of the guests that I know and love from our restaurant, they’re vulnerable populations. So I thought well, let’s just bring the food to them,” Skokan said.
LINKS: BlackCatBoulder.com | Mabelthefarmtruck.com
