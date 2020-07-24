PETERSON AFB, Colo. (CBS4) – Peterson Air Force Base commander Colonel Sam Johnson has apologized to a disabled veteran who was barred from entering the commissary at Peterson Air Force Base. Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro was denied entry in June when he did not have a mask on. An injury sustained in combat prevents him from physically being able to wear a mask.

MSgt. Del Toro was injured in an IED attack in Afghanistan in 2005. The line of duty injury resulted in the loss of his ears, one hand, and most fingers on his other hand.

“I would like to express my sincere apology to MSgt Israel Del Toro for being refused access to our base commissary,” Col. Johnson said in a statement provided to CBS4. I am grateful he brought to our attention that our COVID safety policies did not account for medical concerns of our veteran, wounded warrior, retiree, and family member populations. We must and will do better to ensure similar situations do not occur.”

MSgt. Del Toro was also denied access to an El Paso County credit union in June for the same reasons.

“I don’t have ears, I can’t loop them,” he told Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV at the time. “Trust us, if we could, we would wear masks.”

He also has a condition caused by his injury that causes difficulty breathing.

In 2005, @USAirForce Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. was severely wounded when his Humvee hit an IED in Afghanistan. In 2010, he became the first airman with a 100% disability rating to re-enlist. Today, as he retires from the @USAirForce, we honor his service. #CongratsDT pic.twitter.com/Qr6Qc45iRw — Bob Woodruff Foundation (@Stand4Heroes) April 27, 2019

“It was essentially a lack of training aspect,” Jeff Bohn, a spokesperson for Peterson-Schriever Garrison Public Affairs, said. “Our people on base were required to wear a mask in public areas. A volunteer at the door refused him entry. It wasn’t known at the time by the volunteers who could make that decision differently. The wing commander has apologized to retired Master Sgt. Del Toro, however.”

According to the Air Force, MSgt. Del Toro was in a coma for three months after the injury and had burns over roughly 80% of his body. He was given a just 20% chance of survival.