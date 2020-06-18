FALCON, Colo. (CBS4) — A veteran seriously injured in the line of duty was denied service in Colorado for not wearing a mask. But retired Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro says he physically can’t.
Del Toro tried to walk into a branch of the ENT Credit Union in Falcon. But without a mask, he was turned away and told to use the drive through.
Del Toro can’t use the drive thru because he lost his fingers in an explosion in Afghanistan.
And he can’t wear a mask because he also lost his ears. He also has a medical condition that can make it hard to breathe.
“I felt, almost defeated. Because I can’t believe this is really happening. Do people not have common sense anymore?” Del Toro said.
The credit union has apologized to Del Toro, saying the staff at that branch failed to use good judgement.