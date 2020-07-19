GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – City leaders in Greenwood Village face mounting backlash to their decision to protect police officers in a new city resolution (Resolution 40-20). The resolution shields Greenwood Village police officers from personal financial liability under Colorado’s new police reform law (SB 217).
The resolution passed unanimously on July 9.
The new state law eliminates qualified immunity as a defense in civil cases. Instead, a police officer can be held liable for up to 5% of the judgement up to $25,000 if the police officer’s employer finds that the officer acted in bad faith.
There are two separate movements to call for the city to repeal that resolution.
Colorado musicians are calling for a boycott of Fiddler’s Green, an amphitheatre within city limits. The Lumineers is one of the groups saying the resolution is in contradiction to the Black Lives Matter movement and overwhelming bipartisan support to “the strongest reforms to police accountability law ever introduced in our state,” said Progress Now Colorado, the group behind the boycott.
Organizers started a petition which calls on artists and fans to stop supporting Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre until the resolution is repealed.
Another petition, organized by Cherry Creek School District students, demands a similar change. The students want Greenwood Village to hold police officers fully accountable for misconduct violations.
Along with the petition, they call for the public to reach out to the city clerk’s office ahead of the city’s next council meeting on Aug. 3.