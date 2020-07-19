DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone started a news conference on Sunday off topic. He took a moment to recognize a new petition against Greenwood Village’s decision to protect police officers from being sued in misconduct cases.
“I don’t know if you guys have heard or read, but Nathaniel Rateliff, who’s become a friend, and another Denver-based band, The Lumineers, they’ve decided to boycott Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village in response to Greenwood Village and their decision to defend police officers that are sued under the new Senate Bill 217,” Malone said. “So the fact that we have some of the best musicians in the world located in Denver taking that stance to boycott Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village and support the Black Lives Matter movement, I think is outstanding.”
The musicians, joined by other artists, started a petition which calls on artists and fans to stop supporting Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre until the resolution is repealed.