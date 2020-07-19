GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a security guard who died during a stabbing attack at a strip club says their hearts are broken. The victim, identified as Andrew Todis, was working at Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale when a man started stabbing people Friday night.
Glendale police responded to what they called an “active killer event.” They say Kyle Swain was recently told by club owners he was no longer welcome because of his erratic behavior.
Police say Swain drove to the club and to start stabbing people. Todis jumped in to stop him, shooting and killing Swain. Todis later died from his injuries.
His family issued a statement to CBS4:
To know Andrew was to love him. His heart was as big as his 6’5″ stature. His laugh could silence a room and his love for his family was endless. I think my favorite sentiment shared today about our gentle giant is as follows, “If someone needed Andrew’s last three dollars, he would be sure to give them five.” Life is precious, never take a single day for granted with the ones you love.
They went on to say, “He was a natural giver and we will forever miss his giving nature.”
Three other men were stabbed; two are in stable condition, one was released from the hospital.
Todis’ family says they are raising money for a celebration of life.