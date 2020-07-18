GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of stabbing four people at a Glendale strip club before he was shot and killed by a security guard has been identified as Kyle Evan Swain, 40, of Arvada. Investigators said Swain was a frequent customer of Shotgun Willie’s in the last few weeks and was told that he was no longer welcome at the establishment due to erratic behavior.
Just before 10 p.m. on Friday night, police say Swain drove up to the front door of Shotgun Willie’s and entered the bar armed with a large knife. Staff immediately tried to intervene and two employees, a patron and an on-duty security guard were stabbed.
The injured security guard was armed and shot Swain. Officers said Swain was pronounced dead at the scene.
The four victims were taken to Denver Health Medical Center. One victim, a 40-year-old man, died from his injures and a 44-year-old man was critically hurt in the stabbing.
The two other victims, a 45-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, are listed in stable condition.
Swain has a criminal history. In 2008, a judge granted a protection order against Swain and in 2011, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge.
Anyone with information about the incident Friday night is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.