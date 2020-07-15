Comments (3)
(CBS4) — Kroger, the company that owns King Soopers stores, will require customers to wear masks starting Wednesday, July 22. Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. — with nearly 3,000 grocery stores in 35 states. There are about 20 locations in the Denver metro area.
“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks,” Kroger tweeted Wednesday.
RELATED: Kroger Making At-Home Coronavirus Tests Available To Its Workers For Free
How about those of us that can not wear a mask do to a medical condition?
Got to love my pepper spray: fist employee whom so much as touches me and tells me to wear a mask gets it.
HAHA LOVE TO SEE SOMEONE TRY TO STOP ME..I TRAIN FOR MY MMA FIGHTS DAILY; BRING IT SECURITY. SEE WHAT HAPPENS.