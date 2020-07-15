DENVER (CBS4) – Schools across the state of Colorado are working to finalize plans for the start of the 2020/2021 school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. We asked CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about students attending class in person. In turn, Hnida asked five Colorado pediatricians who are colleagues of his if returning to physical buildings is the best move.

“The answers pretty much down the line were, ‘Yeah, I think so. I feel comfortable with the way things are developing, but what I would really you to do is ask me in a month. Right now, things are stable but we don’t know what things are going to be like a month from now,'” Hnida said.

Hnida says parents should talk to their own pediatricians about sending students to class, and they really need to be comfortable with their school’s reopening plan.

One key to keeping students safe as well as making sure we all stay healthy is proper ventilation.

“We’re finding that coronavirus, small particles can live in the air for up to 3 hours and can travel distances of 20 to 25 feet,” he said. “So if you’re in a small enclosed place with several people, your risk is going to be higher.”

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done and people need to take a look at this from an individual behavioral standpoint.”

Hnida also recommends parents understand districts’ polices when it comes to what would happen in the event of another outbreak and how remote learning would work.

