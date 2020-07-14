DENVER (CBS4) – A longtime Denver restaurant will not re-open after all. Racines announced on Facebook it will stay closed permanently. The owners, Lee Goodfriend and David Racine, had already announced they would close the restaurant in January but when they closed in the pandemic, they said they hoped to reopen for several months for a proper goodbye.
Now that won’t happen.
In the post, they said, “there is just too much working against us. We hope that our beloved guests continue to support independent restaurants. They truly need our help to survive. Thank you for the support over the last 40 years. It’s been so much fun.”
“The hard work was worth it and it’s time to retire and enjoy the slower paced life. We will miss our treasured guests.”
Goodfriend and Racine have already sold their building at 650 Sherman Street. They also said they are working with other restaurants to find jobs for their staff.