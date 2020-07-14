U.S. Olympic And Paralympic Committee Launching Multi-Sport Concussion Education Series With TeachAidsThe first course in the series is CrashCourse Brain Fly-Through in which the viewer is taken on a journey through the brain by world mountain biking champion Kate Courtney.

Charlie Blackmon Returns To Colorado Rockies After Recovering From CoronavirusAll-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to the Colorado Rockies for his first workout Monday after getting the all clear to rejoin his teammates.

Colorado Rapids Lose For First Time This YearReal Salt Lake extended its dominance of Colorado with a 2-0 win Sunday night.

WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

'Shorter Races, More Exciting Formats, Bring To Life Driver Personalities': CBS To Air Superstar Racing Experience In 2021A brand-new racing series is coming to CBS in the summer of 2021 brought to you by a group that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Expected To Sign Franchise TagDenver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is expected to sign his franchise tag that will pay him $11.441 million for the 2020 season.