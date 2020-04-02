Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Racines Restaurant plans to reopen when possible — and then close for good in January.
“Yes, it’s true. Racines will close permanently on January 15, 2021. Come celebrate with us after we’re all safe and get to reopen. Can’t wait to see all of you for a long goodbye,” officials stated on Facebook.
Owners Lee Goodfriend and David Racine had been considering retiring, Westword reported, and financial changes in Denver helped them make the decision.
“Their property taxes had just gone up almost $20,000, to over $73,000; Denver’s increased minimum wage, which didn’t take into account the restaurant tip credit, was causing even more headaches in a business that already had razor-thin margins,” the paper reported.