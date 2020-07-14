CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Face Masks, Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that he’s “very confident” there will be a cure or a vaccine for the coronavirus, and joked that we’ll all celebrate by hugging and burning our masks.

“We are hopeful that there will be a vaccine or cure and we can all embrace one another and return to our lives and take off all of our masks and burn them in a huge bonfire,” Gov. Polis said.

“We will get through this as a state, as a nation, as a world,” he said. “I remain very confident there will be a vaccine, or cure.”

In the mean time, Polis said he’s trying everything he can think of to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

“Now is not the time to panic, it’s not the time to feel anxious, it’s the time to redouble our justified caution.”

Polis said nearly 60% of Colorado has some kind of face mask mandate.

RELATED: More Colorado Mountain Towns Adopt Mask Mandates

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply