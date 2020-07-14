DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that he’s “very confident” there will be a cure or a vaccine for the coronavirus, and joked that we’ll all celebrate by hugging and burning our masks.
“We are hopeful that there will be a vaccine or cure and we can all embrace one another and return to our lives and take off all of our masks and burn them in a huge bonfire,” Gov. Polis said.
“We will get through this as a state, as a nation, as a world,” he said. “I remain very confident there will be a vaccine, or cure.”
In the mean time, Polis said he’s trying everything he can think of to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Now is not the time to panic, it’s not the time to feel anxious, it’s the time to redouble our justified caution.”
Polis said nearly 60% of Colorado has some kind of face mask mandate.
