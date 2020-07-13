Comments
(CBS4) – More mountain towns in Colorado are now requiring masks be worn. Winter Park and Fraser both passed the emergency ordinances last week.
Breckenridge also passed a mask ordinance which requires coverings or masks be worn between the gondola and the Main Street station. There is a $50 fine for those who do not comply.
The same fine will be applied in Winter Park and Fraser.
Fines in those towns can go up to $500 for repeat offenses.
