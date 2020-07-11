MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear, which Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say attacked a woman in Manitou Springs, has been caught and euthanized. Officers were looking for the sow which had two cubs.
The bear charged and clawed the woman on the back Thursday night as she walked home from work.
“The woman suffered 3 scratches down her back but was not seriously injured & did not seek medical help,” CPW tweeted.
CPW says, with the help of federal experts, caught the bear near Manitou Springs early Saturday morning.
“Early Saturday morning, the APHIS team, using trained hounds, treed a sow matching the description of the target bear and in the same area as the attack. It was humanely euthanized,” officials stated in a news release.
The two cubs were also caught and sent to a rehab facility in Wetmore to be raised until they are released back into the wild next winter.
The sow’s remains will be tested.
Another person also was chased by a bear a few minutes later, in the same block, just south of downtown Manitou Springs.
CPW was alerted to the attack on Friday morning by Manitou Springs Police.