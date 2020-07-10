MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are looking for a sow with two cubs that attacked a woman in Manitou Springs Thursday night. CPW says the bear charger her, knocked her down and clawed her back.
“The woman suffered 3 scratches down her back but was not seriously injured & did not seek medical help,” CPW tweeted.
Cody Wigner, CPW wildlife manager, said the woman was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack.
Another person also was chased by a bear a few minutes later, in the same block, just south of downtown Manitou Springs.
CPW was alerted to the attack on Friday morning by Manitou Springs Police.
The public is urged to immediately contact CPW with any sightings of bears in Manitou Springs.
On Friday, a black bear entered an Aspen home through the front door and severely injured the homeowner. CPW used dogs to track the bear and euthanized it a few hours later.