ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A black bear entered an Aspen home through the front door early Friday and severely injured the homeowner, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Randy Hampton with CPW told CBS4 the bear turned a lever-shaped handle on the homeowner’s door to get inside. The homeowner was in the living room at the time, heard some noise and went to check it out. The bear swiped the homeowner’s face and neck.
CPW officials said the homeowner was taken to Aspen Valley for surgery and then transferred by ambulance to St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction. The injuries are not life-threatening.
CPW is actively searching for the animal this morning. Hounds are being used to track it. They will begin at the house and go from there.
“Due to the nature of the incident,” CPW stated, “the bear will be euthanized when it is found.”
CPW officials suspect it may be the same bear that has rummaged through trash in this area in the last two years. Previous attempts to trap it and haze it have failed.
CPW investigated three human-bear attacks in the Aspen area in 2019. This is the first reported incident this year.
