GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In a unanimous vote this week, Greenwood Village City Council passed a resolution to protect its police officers from civil liability. The resolution shields Greenwood Village police officers from personal financial liability under Colorado’s new police reform law.
The new state law eliminates qualified immunity as a defense in civil cases. Instead, a police officer can be held liable for up to 5% of the judgement in a civil case up to $25,000 if the police officer’s employer finds that the officer acted in bad faith.
Greenwood Village resolves to never determine that an officer acts in bad faith. The city plans to take on all expenses incurred by a civil proceeding or lawsuit brought against an officer under the new law, including court costs, attorney fees, judgements and fines.
State Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, a sponsor of the police reform bill, said Greenwood Village does not have the authority to apply a blanket indemnification for its officers.
“The intent of the bill now enacted law is that the decision to indemnify is to be individually analyzed based on the specific case or circumstance to determine whether the officer was or was not acting in good faith,” said Gonzales-Gutierrez.
“The resolution passed by the Greenwood Village City Council goes against the spirit of the law and the importance of ensuring accountability for wrongful conduct,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement to CBS4. “We need to address this action and work to build trust in law enforcement.”
CBS4 has reached out to Greenwood Village and its police chief for comment on the passage of the resolution.
