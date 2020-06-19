DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis signed Colorado’s comprehensive new police reform bill on Friday morning. Under the new law:
- All law enforcement officers will be required to wear body cameras by 2023 — and for video must be made public.
- Chokeholds are prohibited.
- Shooting at fleeing suspects is prohibited — deadly force can only be used if someone’s life in is imminent danger.
- Police must report every time they stop a person they suspect of a crime along, with the person’s race, gender and ethnicity, to try and find racial profiling sooner.
- Police must report wrongdoing by fellow officers.
- Officers can be held personally liable for damages up to $25,000 if they are found guilty of violating someone’s civil rights.
“Colorado becomes one of the first states in the country to END qualified immunity as part of this historic comprehensive police accountability bill,” the ACLU of Colorado tweeted.
CBS4 political specialist Shaun Boyd spoke to the family of De’Von Bailey, who was shot and killed while running from police in Colorado Springs. His father says the law comes too late for his son.
Supporters of new police accountability law gather outside State Capitol. Devon Baileys dad says law comes too late for his son.
Bailey’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the officers used excessive force and engaged in racially-biased policing when they shot Bailey.
