By Audra Streetman
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear that was rescued from the East Canyon Fire with burns to its paws will make a full recovery, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bear has been recuperating at the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility in Del Norte.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

The bear was rescued on June 16, two days after the East Canyon Fire was detected near Mancos in Montezuma and La Plata Counties. The lightning-caused fire burned 2,905 acres.

In June, CPW tweeted a video that shows the cub walking around with its paws wrapped in bandages.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear has gained some weight and is almost ready to have its bandages taken off. Wildlife officers plan to release the bear back into the wild in the coming weeks.

