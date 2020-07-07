RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear that was rescued from the East Canyon Fire with burns to its paws will make a full recovery, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bear has been recuperating at the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility in Del Norte.
The bear was rescued on June 16, two days after the East Canyon Fire was detected near Mancos in Montezuma and La Plata Counties. The lightning-caused fire burned 2,905 acres.
In June, CPW tweeted a video that shows the cub walking around with its paws wrapped in bandages.
The bear rescued from the fire on Tuesday is now at CPW's rehab facility in the San Luis Valley. It's going to be OK. Probably 6-8 weeks and will be ready for release. Here is a video of it in a pen yesterday. Sore feet, but it's getting around. @COParksWildlife pic.twitter.com/qewWwcjr0s
— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 18, 2020
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear has gained some weight and is almost ready to have its bandages taken off. Wildlife officers plan to release the bear back into the wild in the coming weeks.