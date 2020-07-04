DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a video statement to remind Denverites to celebrate Independence Day responsibly by wearing face coverings, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands.
“I want to take a moment to wish all of you a very happy Independence Day. With many of our celebrations in the Mile High City, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the way we do things. The 4th of July celebrations are no different,” he said. “If you celebrate with people from outside your home, to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a face covering when you’re out, keep washing your hands, and avoid large gatherings.”
I want to wish everyone a happy and safe #IndependenceDay. For those who are celebrating, please continue wearing your face covering, avoiding large gatherings and washing your hands thoroughly and often. This will certainly be a much different 4th of July than we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2S2iieD0EB
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 4, 2020
RELATED: July 4th In Colorado: Where To Watch Fireworks
Hancock went on to say his office has received numerous complaints about illegal fireworks. He urged residents to not set off illegal fireworks in the city. He noted the fireworks are not only a disruption to neighbors, but also scare pets.
“Please, let’s do the right thing.”
RELATED: ‘Prozac… CBD… Xanax’: Pet Owners Distraught Over Constant Fireworks
Setting off fireworks in Denver is illegal and can result in a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.
The Denver Police Department has a non-emergency number for people to report illegal fireworks: 720-913-2059.