DENVER (CBS4)– Some homeowners are worried those fireworks being set off in neighborhoods across Colorado will set fires in their yards. Police in Denver have confiscated about 6,000 pounds of fireworks in the past few days.
High fire danger makes those illegal fireworks extremely dangerous. Wind, hot temperatures and low moisture already make fireworks a hazard in Denver, one of the reasons they are illegal in the City and County of Denver, along with many other communities along the Front Range.
The Denver Police Department has a non-emergency number for people to report illegal fireworks: 720-913-2059.