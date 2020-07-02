DENVER (CBS4) – Republican Lauren Boebert, running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, will spend July 4th with Pres. Donald Trump. They’ll be celebrating Independence Day at the same event.
Earlier this week, Boebert defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary.
Boebert owns a restaurant on the Western Slope that opened for dine-in service in May and violated a cease and desist order. She and her restaurant also made headlines for employees openly carrying guns.
Boebert will attend a July 4th celebration at Mt. Rushmore with Trump. He had endorsed Tipton just one day before the primary election but after the results were announced, Trump shared his congratulations for Boebert.
Congratulations on a really great win! https://t.co/rMpFiV6LvY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in a race to represent Western Colorado.