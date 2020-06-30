DENVER (CBS4) – Congressman Scott Tipton, a solid conservative, 5-term incumbent, endorsed by President Trump, has conceded in Tuesday’s GOP Primary to Lauren Boebert.
The gun-toting political newcomer has a take-no-prisoners kind of style.
Boebert owns a restaurant on the Western Slope that opened for dine-in service earlier this month and violated a cease and desist order. She and her restaurant also made headlines for employees openly carrying guns.
“He’s (Tipton) drawn a challenger who thinks he’s not confrontational enough, and doesn’t think he’s strong enough. It’s kind of hard to wrap my mind around that, but that’s the nature of her candidacy,” said CBS4 Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.
CBS4 Democratic analyst Mike Dino says the bomb-throwing approach appeals to some voters.
“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well,” Tipton said in a statement Tuesday night.
Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in a race to represent western Colorado.
President Trump shared his congratulations for Boebert.
Congratulations on a really great win! https://t.co/rMpFiV6LvY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
RELATED: Colorado’s District 3 GOP Primary Highlights Insurgent Ideologues Inspired By President & Ocasio-Cortez