DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus testing site at the Pepsi Center in Denver closed early on Tuesday due to lack of supplies. The site is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.
City officials say a surge in cases in Arizona, Texas and Florida is causing the shortage in testing kits. The kits come as part of a partnership with LabCorp.
The Drive Up COVID-19 Testing Site at Pepsi Center has closed for the day to restock testing supplies and will reopen tomorrow.
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) June 30, 2020
The city announced the drive-thru testing site will only be open Monday through Friday, instead of seven days a week. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The site will be closed July 3-6 because of the holiday weekend and a citywide furlough.
More than 34,000 tests have been administered at the Pepsi Center site since it opened on May 22. The record high number of tests in a one day came on June 29, with 2,0009 tests given.