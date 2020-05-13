Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus crisis has taken a huge toll on government budgets. On Tuesday, state economists said the state is expected to make more than $3.3 billion in cuts.
A day later, the city of Denver is acting similarly. CBS4 obtained a memo from Mayor Michael Hancock which was sent to employees.
Denver is facing a $226 million budget shortfall according to the memo. To help bridge the gap, employees will have to take eight furlough days or unpaid days off.
This will reportedly save the city $16 million.
The mayor says Denver has also suspended hiring, reduced spending and tapped into emergency funds.