AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing boy from Aurora has been found safe. An Amber Alert had been issued for 12-year-old Liam Sweezey on Saturday.
Police say his mother picked him up on Friday and did not return to their home.
“His mother, Nikki Sweezey, is currently homeless but has ties to Colorado Springs,” Aurora Police said in a Saturday tweet.
Nikki had been seen in Barstow, California as recently as Sunday.
It’s not immediately known where Liam was found, if Nikki was with him, or if she had been taken into custody.