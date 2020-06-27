CBSN DenverWatch Now
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy named Liam. They say his mother picked him up on Friday, and he has not been returned to his home.

(credit: Aurora)

Aurora police say his mother drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV937.

“His mother, Nikki Sweeney, is currently homeless but has ties to Colorado Springs,” police say.

Liam requires medication, police say.

Call 911 if you see him or his mother’s vehicle.

