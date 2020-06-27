Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old boy named Liam. They say his mother picked him up on Friday, and he has not been returned to his home.
Aurora police say his mother drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV937.
“His mother, Nikki Sweeney, is currently homeless but has ties to Colorado Springs,” police say.
UPDATE: @CBI_Colorado There is now an amber alert for this 12 year-old. Please continue to look for the Blue Honda Fit, Plate BVV937.
— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020
Liam requires medication, police say.
Call 911 if you see him or his mother’s vehicle.