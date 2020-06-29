AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Aurora police officers are under investigation for taking inappropriate photos at a memorial for Elijah McClain, sources tell CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass.
My sources say the photos were disseminated within @AuroraPD to other officers and showed the officers reenacting the hold that preceeded McClains death. Question :were the officers on duty and in uniform? Its hard to believe this story could get worse. It just did. @CBSDenver
— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) June 30, 2020
Maass reports the officers were shown reenacting the choke hold which preceded McClain’s death.
The department’s interim police chief, Vanessa Wilson, released this statement late Monday night:
“Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died. All involved officers were immediately placed on administrative leave with pay in non-enforcement capacities.
I immediately ordered Internal Affairs to make this investigation their top priority. This accelerated investigation was completed this evening.
This investigation will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion. This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, officer’s names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”
McClain died after a confrontation with Aurora police in August of 2019. The community has demanded the three officers and two paramedics involved in the confrontation be fired.
The three officers were removed from patrol duty last week.
