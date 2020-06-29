Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Michael Coffman announced he’s calling for a special meeting of the city council on Tuesday, June 30. He wants to hear the police department explain its response to Saturday’s protest over the death of Elijah McClain.
Police officer deployed pepper spray and smoke on people in the crowd. Officers said some demonstrators threw sticks and rocks at them. They say demonstrators also knocked over a fence and ignored orders to move back.
Officers arrested two people during the protest.