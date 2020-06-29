CBSN DenverWatch Now
Aurora News, Aurora Police, Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Michael Coffman announced he’s calling for a special meeting of the city council on Tuesday, June 30. He wants to hear the police department explain its response to Saturday’s protest over the death of Elijah McClain.

(credit: CBS)

Police officer deployed pepper spray and smoke on people in the crowd. Officers said some demonstrators threw sticks and rocks at them. They say demonstrators also knocked over a fence and ignored orders to move back.

Mike Coffman

Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

Officers arrested two people during the protest.

