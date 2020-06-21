MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battling the East Canyon Fire have contained more than half of it as of Sunday morning. Officials announced 53% of the fire is now contained.
The fire, sparked by lightning, is burning about two miles southeast of Mancos. More than 400 firefighters are on the fire line.
They credit lighter wind and quieter fire behavior for their success on Saturday. The fire grew by five acres, to 2,905 acres in total.
Firefighters were able to contain the northwest side of the fire along Highway 160. That area includes two homes in the Elk Springs subdivision. They also contained most of the eastern side of the fire along Cherry Creek Road.
On Sunday, crews will move to the northeast side, while others will continue working on the south and southwest sides of the fire.
More smoke will be visible, officials say.
